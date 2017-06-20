Pilots Beat down Steamers

News Release

HAMPTON, Va. - Every single player in the starting lineup recorded a hit as the Peninsula Pilots exploded for a 17-5 rout over the Edenton Steamers on Monday night at War Memorial Stadium. In the 18-hit attack, every starter for the Pilots (12-4) recorded a hit with six players notching at least two hits. Jonathan Embry (Liberty) belted a home run and drove in three RBIs while newcomer Conor Davis (Auburn) hit a home run in his first game as a Pilot and Logan Augustine (Lincoln Memorial) came off the bench to drive in four runs.

Embry put the Pilots on the board with a solo home run over the right field wall for an early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, two miscues by the Steamers allowed another run to score for a 2-0 lead after the first frame.

Edenton (10-9) cut the lead to one with a RBI single by James Battler (Illinois-Springfield).

Peninsula responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame to push their lead to four. Kieton Rivers (Coastal Carolina) started the inning with a double and scored on a groundout by Drake McNamara (Southern Indiana). Drew Delsignore (Mercyhurst) drew a two-out walk and Davis recorded his first hit as a Pilot with a home run to left-center to put the Pilots up 5-1.

A wild pitch allowed the Steamers to score a run in the fourth inning before three runs in the fifth allowed them to tie the game. Jason Agresti (Binghamton) hit a RBI single through the left side before a two-run double by James Galazin (St. John's) knotted the game at five apiece.

The Pilots responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead. McNamara hit a leadoff double and came around to score on Delsignore's RBI single to left. Later in the inning, a single and an error allowed a run to score before Embry's two-run single capped the scoring for a 9-5 advantage.

Ryan Fox (VCU) came in to pitch the Pilots and kept the Steamers off the scoreboard for the next three innings. With the right-hander dealing, the Pilots broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh inning.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Augustine drove in two runs with a single to right field. Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) added another run on an infield single. In the seventh, Rivers led off with a triple before back-to-back hit by pitches to Matt Schneider (Mercyhurst) and McNamara loaded the bases. A run scored on a fielder's choice. A walk to Spencer Horwitz (Radford) loaded the bases once again before a bases loaded walk to Sam Griggs (Southern Indiana) brought in a run. After a pitching change, Augustine met the new pitcher with a two-run single to right-field. Dubrule capped the scoring with another run-scoring single for a 17-5 advantage.

Pat Monteverde (Virginia Wesleyan) came into pitch a scoreless ninth to preserve the win. Vinnie Tarantola (Liberty) picked up the win to move to 2-1 on the season thanks to the Pilots offense. The left-hander gave up four runs in two innings of relief. Right-hander Collin Liberatore (Pittsburgh) drew the start and gave up an unearned run in three innings of work and striking out five.

Cody Maw (Charleston Southern) dropped his first contest of the game after giving up eight runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The Pilots hit the road for three consecutive games before returning home on Friday night to face Holly Springs for Carnvial Night and our first fireworks display of the season.

