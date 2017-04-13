Pigs Squander Early Perkins Homer, Fall 2-1

News Release

Moosic, PA. - The Pigs fell 2-1 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Ji-Man Choi that scored Rob Refsnyder to give the RailRiders a three games to one IronRail series advantage Thursday night at PNC Field.

After Mark Payton struck out to begin the bottom of the ninth, Pigs reliever Pedro Beato issued a walk to Refsnyder. Mason Williams then doubled to right advance Refsnyder to put the winning run at third base. Manager Dusty Wathan elected to load the bases by intentionally walking Donovan Solano to make a force at any base to try to induce a double play to send the game to extras.

Unfortunatley for the Pigs, Choi sent a walk-off sacrifice fly to left field deep enough to score Refsnyder to give the RailRiders a 2-1 victory over the IronPigs.

The Pigs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as 2016 International League midseason All-Star Cameron Perkins launched a solo shot to left-center field.

The RailRiders would tie it at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth on an unearned run. Tyler Wade led of the inning with an infield single that ricocheted off the leg of Pigs starter Ricardo Pinto . Hector Gomez then charged in from third and fired a bare handed throw to first, but an errant throw allowed Wade to advance to third on the error.

Clint Frazier would make the Pigs pay for the error as he grounded out to J.P. Crawford that allowed Wade to score to tie the game at 1-1 after six.

In yet another stellar outing for Pinto, the Guacara, VZ native tossed seven innings for the Pigs as he gave up just one unearned run on six hits while striking out six and walked a batter.

Beato relieved Pinto to begin the eighth inning, the veteran right-hander tossed 1.2 innings and gave up the one run on two hits out of the 'Pig Pen.

The IronPigs will now travel to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to square off with the Red Sox in a two-day, three-game series set at McCoy Stadium. The Pigs will send right-hander Ben Lively (1-0, 1.50) while the Paw Sox will send southpaw Henry Owens (0-0, 1.80) in a rematch of game one of the April 9 doubleheader against Pawtucket. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

