Pigs Look to Split Series with Red Wings

News Release

The IronPigs (49-26) conclude their four-game series with game four today against the Rochester Red Wings (37-34) at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

The Pigs are 18-3 in day games, and with a win today would clinch a split in the series which would keep the Pigs undefeated in 10 straight series against the Red Wings over the past two seasons.

The Pigs will send The Pigs will send right-hander Jake Thompson (3-7,5.94) and the Red Wings will send right-hander Tim Melville (1-0, 2.79). Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP Jake Thompson makes his 14th start of the season after turning out arguably his best outing of the season in his last start. On June 20 at Pawtucket, the Dallas native tied a career-high eight innings pitched, while surrendering six hits and striking out six in the Pigs shutout victory.

RHP Tim Melville makes his third start for the Red Wings after beginning the year with the Long Island Ducks of the Independent League.

The IronPigs (49-26) fell on a ninth inning, bases-loaded walk-off RBI single by Leonardo Reginatto to give the Rochester Red Wings (37-34) a 5-4 victory Saturday night at Frontier Field.

With a 4-3 lead in hand, the Pigs turned to International League wins leader Pat Venditte to preserve another Pigs win. Venditte surrendered a lead-off single to Matt Hague . The switch-pitcher then issued three-consecutive walks, and the game was tied at 4-4. Reginatto then roped a base hit to center field to score Tommy Field who pinch ran for Bengie Gonzalez who was the first batter to walk in the inning.

Rochester opened up an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Matt Hague started the scoring as he singled home Mitch Garver to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead early. Tommy Field then followed with a RBI single that scored J.B. Shuck to increase Rochester's lead to 2-0. The damage could have been worse, however, Mark Appel worked out of a bases loaded jam to retire the side.

Logan Moore trimmed that lead to a run as he launched a solo home run to right field to make the score 2-1 Red Wings.

The Pigs then used a three-run top of the fifth inning to open up a 4-2 lead. Rhys Hoskins continued his hot streak, as he roped a two-run double that deflected off third baseman Niko Goodrum that scored Pedro Florimon and J.P. Crawford to take a 3-2 lead.

Andrew Pullin then scored Hoskins on a RBI double to center to double the Pigs lead to 4-2.

Reginatto, who hit the walk-off single, hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to score Goodrum to narrow the Pigs lead to 4-3.

Both teams struggled to score with runners in scoring position, the Pigs stranded 11 runners on base and went just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. The Red Wings did not fare much better as they stranded 15 runners, and were 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

