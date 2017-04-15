Pigs Look to End Three-Game Skid

News Release

Pawtucket, RI. - The IronPigs (3-6) look to end a season-long three-game losing streak in Saturday afternoon's doubleheader with the Pawtucket Red Sox (6-3) at McCoy Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. for game one.

Game one will pit Pigs RHP Nick Pivetta (1-0, 1.50) against the Paw Sox RHP Kyle Kendrick (0-1, 13.50). In game two RHP Mark Appel (0-1, 3.86) takes on RHP Marcus Walden (0-1, 5.40). Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP Nick Pivetta In game two of April 9 doubleheader, Pivetta finished just a strikeout shy of tying a career-high nine strikeouts that he set last season on Aug. 16 against Syracuse. His eight strikeout night is a season-high for IronPigs starters and he surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits. Pivetta retired 11-consecutive batters from the first inning until hitting Dan Butler to lead off the fifth inning. The hit batter turned costly as Castillo grounded into a 6-3 putout but not before scoring Butler to make it a 5-2 Pigs lead.

RHP Kyle Kendrick makes his second start for the Paw Sox after losing his first start in a 13-5 loss to Syracuse. The Houston native surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits over six innings. Kendrick last pitched in the I.L. with the IronPigs in 2009 where he went 9-7 with a 3.34 in 24 starts . In his I.L. career, Kendrick is 9-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 25 starts.

RHP Mark Appel will go for the Pigs in game two. He retired eight of his first nine batters faced through the first three innings on April 10 with the only exception being a walk to Ruben Tejada in the third. Appel however bounced back and induced a fly out by Ji-Man Choi followed by an inning ending double play. Appel, however, did give up two earned runs on four hits in 4.2 innings and got the loss in a 2-0 defeat to the RailRiders.

RHP Marcus Walden starts for the Paw Sox in game two after the right-hander also started game two at Coca-Cola Park on April 10. In the Paw Sox 5-2 loss, the Fresno, Calif., native tossed 3.1 innings allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits.

