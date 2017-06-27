Pigs Fall to Paw Sox in Extras

News Release

With the score tied at 4 in the top of the 10th inning, Pedro Beato took the mound to try to extend the game for the IronPigs. He retired the first two batters he saw in Ryan Court and Steve Selsky, before issuing the solo home run to Brentz that proved to be the game-winner.

Scott Kingery began his Triple-A career in style, as the second baseman notched his first hit as an IronPig in his first at-bat with the team. The hit was a single to left-center field, leading off the bottom of the first inning for the Pigs.

Pawtucket jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Brian Bougesevic plated Brentz with a RBI double to right-center field.

Pigs second baseman Scott Kingery possibly saved another run as he made a Sportscenter Top 10 worth catch to rob Matt Dominguez of a base hit to keep the score at 1-0.

Nick Williams then tied the game at 1 with an RBI double of his own, plating Dylan Cozens who walked to lead-off the frame.

Cozens then put the Pigs on top in the bottom of the fourth with his 17th home run off the season, a lead-off solo home run to right-center field gave the Pigs a 2-1 lead.

The Red Sox then retook the lead on a two-run home run by Steve Selsky, giving Pawtucket a 3-2 advantage after five.

Pigs starter Brandon Leibrandt, who made his Triple-A debut, pitched well despite surrendering the three earned runs. In his debut, the southpaw tossed five innings, surrendering the three runs on three hits while striking out six batters.

Florimon then tied the game at 3 with a base hit in the bottom of the sixth, as he scored Rhys Hoskins with his 16th RBI of the season.

Mike Miller then plated Heiker Meneses for the Paw Sox on a RBI single, giving the Red Sox a 4-3 advantage before the Pigs tied it in the bottom half of the inning on a Hoskins RBI ground out.

The four-game series continues with game two against the Pawtucket Red Sox. The Pigs will send left-hander Cesar Ramos ( 4-1, 3.14) and the Paw Sox will send right-hander Shawn Haviland (3-5, 3.69). 5,000 fans will receive a Team Photo upon entry Tuesday night and their will also be a pregame autograph session from 5:30-6:15 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

