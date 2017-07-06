Pigs Fall to Chiefs

News Release

The IronPigs (53-34) were shutout 5-0 by the Syracuse Chiefs (32-52) Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. With the loss, the Chiefs took the final two games of the three-game set to take the series from the Pigs.

Pigs starter Jake Thompson took a hard loss tonight as he surrendered just three runs on four hits in his seven innings of work. The right-hander walked two and struck out a pair in his 10th loss of the season.

Those three runs Thompson came off a Neftali Soto hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run shot in the seventh inning giving the Chiefs a 3-0 lead.

Edubray Ramos then took over for the Pigs in the eighth inning as his first two runs as an IronPig this season, and had not surrendered an earned run in his previous 11 innings pitched dating back to last season.

Clint Robinson began the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning as he lifted a triple to center, scoring Andrew Stevenson to up the Chiefs lead to 4-0. Soto then singled home Robinson to cap off the night for the Chiefs as they prevailed 5-0.

Pigs bats went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base..

The Pigs now continue their six-game road trip with a three-game set with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beginning Friday night at PNC Field. The Pigs will send left-hander Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 2.45) and the Chiefs will send right-hander Chance Adams (6-2, 2.39). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

