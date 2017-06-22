Pigs Drop Opener to Red Wings

News Release

The IronPigs (48-25) fell behind early and drop the first game of the series 4-2 to the Rochester Red Wings (36-33) Thursday night at Frontier Field.

The Pigs managed just two runs on 13 hits and hit just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position while leaving 11 runners on base.

Rochester jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Mitch Garver .

The Pigs answered back as back-to-back doubles from Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams put the Pigs on the board as Williams picked up the RBI.

The Red Wings then added yet another two-run inning in the bottom of the second as John Ryan Murphy plated Niko Goodrum on a double to center. Engelb Vielma then hit a RBI ground out to score Murphy to give the Red Wings a 4-1 lead after two.

Pigs starter Tom Ehselman took the loss as he surrendered the four runs in the first two innings, but later settled into a grove and bounced back as he tossed six innings while surrendering nine hits.

Colton Murray and Pedro Beato then tossed a scoreless seventh and eighth inning respectively as both issued just a hit and a walk.

The four-game series continues with game two against the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at Frontier Field. The Pigs will send right-hander John Richy (0-0, 0.00) and the Red Wings will send right-hander Dillon Gee (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

