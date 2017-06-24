Pigs Continue Series with Red Wings

News Release

The IronPigs (49-25) continue their four-game series with game three tonight against the Rochester Red Wings (36-34) at Frontier Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send RHP Mark Appel (5-3, 5.05) against Red Wings RHP Chris Heston (0-1, 8.53).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP Mark Appel makes his 15th start of the season after tossing a career-high eight 1/3 innings in his last outing on June 19 at Pawtucket. The Houston native picked up his fifth win of the season as he nearly pitched the complete game, while surrendering just five hits and racking up eight strikeouts in the Pigs 5-0 shutout.

RHP Chris Heston makes his third start for the Red Wings after not factoring into his last decision against the Paw Sox. He tossed just four innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits in the Red Wings 3-2 victory.

Rhys Hoskins had three RBI and Ricardo Pinto was solid out of the Pig 'Pen as the IronPigs held on for a 4-3 victory over the Rochester Red Wings Friday night at Frontier Field.

With Jesen Therrien pitching, the Pigs were holding on to a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning. After surrendering back-to-back one out singles to Engelb Vielma and Zack Granite, Mitch Garver flew out to right to allow Vielma to advance to the tying run to third. Therrien then induced a J.B. Shuck ground out to Hoskins to end the game, preserving a 4-3 Pigs victory and Therrien's second save of the season.

The Pigs jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a Hoskins RBI single that plated J.P. Crawford .

Hoskins then struck again in the top of the third, as the 24-year-old laced a two-run single to center plating Alfaro and Cozens, extending the Pigs lead to 3-0. The three-RBI night for Hoskins gave the first baseman his league-leading 58th RBI of the season.

Andrew Pullin then recorded his first career Triple-A RBI as he plated Hoskins with a double to center field, scoring Hoskins to give the Pigs a 4-0 lead.

The Red Wings answered back with a three-run third of their own as ByungHo Park hit a two-run single, and John Ryan Murphy followed with a RBI single to center to cut the Pigs lead to 4-3.

Pigs starter John Richy, in his first Triple-A start, surrendered the three runs on eight hits in four 2/3 innings before giving way to Ricardo Pinto.

Pinto was fantastic once again out of the bullpen, as the Guacara, Venezuela native picked up his fourth win of the season as he tossed two 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out a pair. The right-hander has now tossed 13 1/3 scoreless innings since moving to the bullpen after his return from the Phillies.

The win snapped the Red Wings seven-game winning streak, and they now trail the Pigs by 11 games in the International League's Northern Division.

