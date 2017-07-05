Pigs Begin Three-Game Series with Chiefs

News Release

The IronPigs (52-32) and Syracuse Chiefs (30-51) begin a three-game series tonight at NBT Bank Stadium, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Pigs will send RHP Tom Eshelman (6-2, 2.15) against Chiefs RHP Jaron Long (1-2, 3.32).Today's starting pitching matchup is presented by Allentown Family Foot Care, which provides the latest in medical and surgical treatments of the entire foot and ankle. Learn more at affc.com.

RHP Tom Eshelman makes his 11th start with the Pigs, and 16th overall this season. Eshelman was recently voted as one of the franchise-record five IronPigs International League All-Stars. He was also named the starting pitcher for the midsummer classic against the Pacific Coast League in Tacoma, Wash., on July 12.

RHP Jaron Long makes his fourth start after making 13 starts with Double-A Harrisburg. He is 1-2 with the Chiefs, and is no stranger with the IL having pitched for the Chiefs last season after making his debut in 2015 with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Rhys Hoskins hit his league-leading 20th home run, however, the IronPigs (52-32) were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings (44-37) Monday night 12-3 at Coca-Cola Park before 10,100 fans. It was the 10th capacity sellout at Coca-Cola Park this season.

After Mitch Garver hit a solo home run to give Rochester a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Hoskins launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Pigs a 3-1 lead at the time. The three RBI on the night for Hoskin adds on to his league-leading now 66 RBI this season.

The Red Wings then responded with a five-run top of the fifth, highlighted by a ByungHo Park three-run home run to give Rochester a 6-3 lead.

Rochester added a run in the sixth, a three-run seventh and a two-run eighth with Matt Hague 's two-run home run capping off the Red Wings 12-3 victory over the Pigs.

Pigs starting pitcher Cesar Ramos started the night strong, as he began the night with a 1-2-3 inning in the first, second and third innings.

Ramos surrendered five runs (only one earned) on four hits in four 2/3 innings with the lone earned run coming on the Garver home run in the fourth.

In the fifth inning, Ramos surrendered a lead-off single to John Ryan Murphy before J.B. Shuck 's fielder's choice to J.P. Crawford erased Murphy. Engelb Vielma then reached on a Hector Gomez error that triggered the five-run frame.

Ramos would pick up his third loss of the season, and was followed by Colton Murray, Pat Venditte and Mark Peterson .

With the loss and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders win over Pawtucket, the Pigs keep lead is down to just 0.5 games over the RailRiders in the International League's North Division.

