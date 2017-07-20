Pieters Leads Cubs Past Timber Rattlers

News Release

The South Bend Cubs opened their six-game road trip Wednesday night with a 4-3 win over Wisconsin in Appleton.

Chris Pieters led the Cubs comeback during a two run eighth inning. Pieters picked up an RBI single scoring Isaac Paredes who had doubled leading off the inning. Then Pieters with two outs stole third and scored on a throwing error by catcher Mario Feliciano.

Cubs starter Tyson Miller let a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning slip away when Weston Wilson and Tucker Neuhaus delivered back-to-back RBI extra base hits to give the Timber Rattlers a 3-2 lead.

Miller picked up a no-decision after five and a third innings of work allowing seven hits and three earned runs while walking one and striking out three.

Marc Huberman earned the win out of the bullpen after tossing an inning and two-thirds of scoreless baseball. Mark Malve got the final six outs for his second save.

Pieters put South Bend in front 2-1 in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI double scoring D.J. Wilson who had just doubled.

The Cubs grabbed the first inning lead 1-0 thanks to Isaac Paredes RBI single plating Andruw Monasterio who led off the game with a double. Monasterio now has a 17 game on-base streak.

South Bend starts Bryan Hudson versus the Timber Rattlers Thursday at 8:05pm(ET) on 96.1 FM WSBT.

