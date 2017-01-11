Picnic Areas Available for the 2017 Season

Host your next group or company outing in a picnic area for an exclusive event at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that our two (2) exclusive picnic areas, the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck and Bud Light Home Run Porch, are available to reserve for the upcoming 2017 season.

During Season 10 of Naturals Baseball, groups and corporate outings of 30 to 1500 people can reserve one (1) of these exclusive picnic areas at Arvest Ballpark. The Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck and the Bud Light Home Run Porch are designed to give fans an all-inclusive experience as nine (9) of the 10 options include a ticket to the game and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Featuring some of the best seats in Arvest Ballpark, the Quadrivium Home Plate Party Deck is an exclusive picnic table area conveniently located behind home plate that can facilitate groups of 30-100 people. The picnic area is only available to one (1) group per game and features five (5) different ticket options. The ticket options consist of a Tickets Only option for $14 per person and four (4) different ticket and all-you-can-eat buffets that start as low as $26.75 per person. Depending on the selected option, the buffet will either be 1 hour or 2.5 hours and the menu will feature a combination of BBQ Chicken, BBQ Pork, BBQ Ribs, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, cookies, and soda for the duration of the time.

The Bud Light Home Run Porch, the largest picnic area at Arvest Ballpark, is located behind the left field fence near the Kansas City Royals Kids Zone. It features flexible picnic-style seating for groups of 50 to 1500; however, this area requires a minimum of 50 people and can be split between multiple groups or an exclusive area for one (1) large group. Groups can enjoy five (5) all-you-can-eat buffet options that include drinks and a ticket to the game. Ticket prices will range from $25 to $32.75 per person depending on the option, while kids 12 and under receive $5 OFF any option when noted in advance. The buffet times are also 1 hour or 2.5 hours but the food differs slightly with the addition of hamburgers as an item included with each menu.

For both picnic areas, discounted parking passes and Kansas City Royals Kids Zone passes are available in advance upon request as well as food and beverage items like cotton candy, peanuts, cracker jacks, ice cream, bottled water, and draft beer.

Booking a group is easy as all you have to do is contact the Naturals Front Office at groups@nwanaturals.com or by calling us at (479) 927-4900 with the game of your choice. Once you've selected your preferred picnic area, you'll be asked to place a 25% non-refundable deposit. An Account Executive will then help you finalize your event seven (7) days prior to your game, collect full payment, and will get you the tickets to the game. Visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details and for a full 2017 schedule.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

-Naturals-

