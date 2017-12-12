Piccinich, Skapski Help Solar Bears Salvage Point against Wings

News Release

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - J.J. Piccinich scored a shorthanded goal and Mackenzie Skapski made 36 saves to help the Orlando Solar Bears (10-10-4-0) earn a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kalamazoo Wings (9-8-1-1) on Saturday night at Wings Event Center.

SCORING SUMMARY

Orlando: J.J. Piccinich [SH] (Jean Dupuy)

Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (36/38)

Kalamazoo: Jimmy Mullin (Eric Ylitalo, Scott Henegar), Brendan Bradley (Kyle Bushee)

Goaltender: Joel Martin (20/21)

ON THE SCORESHEET

J.J. Piccinich got Orlando on the board in the second period with a shorthanded goal as Jean Dupuy sent a pass ahead to Piccinich at the attacking blue line, allowing the rookie to speed in on Joel Martin before burying his sixth of the season at 7:37 to tie the score at 1-1. Jean Dupuy pushed his point streak to three games (2g-4a) with the assist on Piccinich\'s goal. Mackenzie Skapski took the overtime loss with 36 saves on 38 shots against.

NOTABLES

The point earned in the overtime loss gives Orlando a season-high three-game road streak in which the team has earned at least a point (2-0-1-0). The Solar Bears are 8-2-2-0 (.750) over their last 12 games. Kristian Pospisil and Nolan Valleau led Orlando with three shots on goal. The Solar Bears continue their 10-game road trip on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. when Orlando faces the Fort Wayne Komets at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Solar Bears are back at home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS

1) Joel Martin - KAL

2) Brendan Bradley - KAL

3) Jimmy Mullin - KAL

About the Orlando Solar Bears:

The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

