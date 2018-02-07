Piccinich Scores, But Solar Bears Drop Decision to Everblades

February 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - J.J. Piccinich scored in the second period, but the Orlando Solar Bears (20-21-5-1) surrendered their lead to the Florida Everblades in the third (32-9-1-4) before falling by a 3-1 score in the ninth Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game of the season on Wednesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears remain in fourth place (46 points) in the South Division. Orlando remains seven points behind Atlanta for third place, with four games in hand; The Solar Bears are ahead of fifth-place Greenville by two points with one game in hand on the Swamp Rabbits.

SCORING SUMMARY

Orlando: J.J. Piccinich (Joshua Winquist, Mike Monfredo)

Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (23/25)

Florida: Joe Cox (Mitchell Heard, Stephen MacAulay), Matt Berry (Justin Kea, Clark Seymour), Quentin Shore [EN]

Goaltender: Martin Ouellette (29/30)

ON THE SCORESHEET

J.J. Piccinich tallied his 10th goal of the season at 6:18 of the second period when he snapped a shot past the glove of Martin Ouellette. Piccinich now has a two-game point streak (2g-2a).

Joshua Winquist picked up the primary assist on Piccinich's goal, and now has a two-game point streak (2g-1a).

Mike Monfredo earned the secondary assist on Piccinich's goal, and now has a two-game assist streak (4a).

Mackenzie Skapski took the loss, making 23 saves on 25 shots against.

NOTABLES

Florida appeared to take an initial 1-0 lead in the second period when John McCarron had apparently scored just 1:27 into the frame; the goal was negated due to goaltender interference.

Several players tied for the team lead for Orlando with three shots on goal.

The Solar Bears welcome the Wheeling Nailers back to Orlando for the first time since the 2012-13 season on Friday, Feb. 9 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS

1) Matt Berry - FLA

2) Martin Ouellette - FLA

3) Mackenzie Skapski - ORL

