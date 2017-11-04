Phoenix Rising FC Inaugural Fall Open House Event

News Release

Please join us for our Inaugural Fall Open House on Saturday, November 11th at the Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex! Join us for a chance to look at the best available seats for 2018 season ticket members. Visitors will experience games, coffee and donuts, and on-site demonstrating of localized treatments from our partner US Cryotherapy!

We will also be holding a raffle! All season ticket members who RSVP are automatically entered. If you bring a non-season ticket member to the event, you will receive an extra entry into the raffle! Non-season ticket members who attend and purchase season tickets will also be entered to win!

RSVP by November 9th and you will be automatically entered in the raffle! You must attend the event to claim raffle prize.

Order of Events:

9:00 to 10:00am: Early season ticket member entry

10:00am to 12:00pm: Phoenix Rising Open House

Look forward to seeing you there!

Please call (602) 900-0081 with questions.

