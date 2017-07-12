Phillies Hernandez Rehabs, Threshers Win 7-4

News Release

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez began a rehab assignment with the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday morning, reaching twice in Clearwater's 7-4 victory over the Bradenton Marauders on Camp Day at Spectrum Field.

Hernandez has been sidelined with an oblique injury since June 11. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning on Wednesday, flew out to right in the second, and walked and scored in the fourth inning.

The 27-year-old came up through the Phillies system and played a full season with the Clearwater Threshers in 2011, when he hit .268 in 119 games. He has been one of the most consistent hitters for Philadelphia over the last three years, and was batting .277 before the injury.

Clearwater (48-40, 10-8) took the opener from Bradenton after belting three home runs, led by Emmanuel Marrero 's two-run shot which put the Threshers up for good in the fifth inning. Marrero finished 2-for-4 and matched a season-high with three RBIs.

The Threshers opened the scoring in the first, when Hernandez was clipped on the elbow guard by a pitch from Bradenton starter Cam Vieaux (2-1), and a pair of forceouts put a runner at first with two down. Wilson Garcia came through on a two-strike pitch, doubling to left to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Cornelius Randolph followed with a single through the left side to plate Garcia and make it 2-0. Randolph finished 3-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 23, which is tied for the second-longest in the Florida State League all season.

Bradenton (48-37, 11-7) responded with a three-spot in the second. After a well-executed hit-and-run play put runners at the corners against Jacob Waguespack (6-3), Jordan George singled in a run. With one out, Kevin Krause hit a grounder just past Garcia at first to plate two more runs and give the Marauders a 3-2 edge.

Jose Pujols struck a line drive over the wall in left to lead off the bottom of the second with his fourth home run of the season, tying the game at three.

After Bradenton bounded back ahead in the third, Marrero ended the back-and-forth in the bottom of the fourth.

With one on and two out, Marrero crushed one down the left field line for his fourth long ball of the year, putting Clearwater ahead 5-4.

An inning later, Randolph singled with one out and Jan Hernandez lifted a no-doubter that appeared to be a two-run homer. On appeal, Randolph was called out for missing second base, thus making it a solo shot for Hernandez and a 6-4 lead for Clearwater.

Marrero delivered again in the sixth, pulling a single through the right side to score Carlos Duran and extend the advantage to 7-4.

Waguespack worked a career-high six innings in the win, allowing four runs on six hits - all singles. Blake Quinn tossed two scoreless in relief, and Tyler Gilbert locked down his third save.

Clearwater will host Bradenton in game two of the series on Thursday, with first pitch at 7 p.m. on Taps and Tacos Night presented by Tijuana Flats. The game will be broadcast live on threshersbaseball.com starting at 6:45 p.m.

