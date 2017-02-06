Philadelphia Union Weekly Schedule: February 6-13

CHESTER, Pa. (Feb. 6, 2017) - Philadelphia Union have announced their training schedule for Feb. 6-13. as the club continues the second leg of their 2017 preseason in Clearwater, Florida. This week Philadelphia Union is scheduled for two scrimmages against U-17 United States Men's National Team and Chicago Fire before returning to Philadelphia. The club will train in the Philadelphia market on Monday, Feb. 13 at the Power Training Complex Grounds.

PHILADELPHIA UNION HEAD COACH JIM CURTIN PRESS CONFERENCE Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin will have a weekly press conference via teleconference on Wednesday, Feb. 8. At 2:30 p.m. Please RSVP with Matt Bodiford if you plan to attend. Those who are interested in joining the teleconference can access the call by dialing 800-582-3014 and entering the code 17252609, followed by the pound sign (#) for access to the call. Upon entering the call, please announce your name and outlet, and then mute your line for the duration of the call, unless asking a question. Matt Bodiford of Philadelphia Union Communications will moderate.

The complete appearance and media availability schedule for the week of Feb. 6-12 is listed below. Union players are available each day, after training. Again, please contact Matt Bodiford to arrange in advance. Times list below reflect local time and are subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Training in Clearwater, Florida at Countryside Sports Plex

10:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. (last 15 minutes open to media)

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Scrimmage vs. U-17 USMNT in Clearwater, Florida

11:00 a.m. Kickoff

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Training in Clearwater, Florida Countryside Sports Plex

10 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. (last 15 minutes open to media)

Philadelphia Union Head Coach Jim Curtin Conference Call 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Scrimmage vs. Chicago Fire in Bradenton, Florida

1 p.m. Kickoff

Club departs for Philadelphia

9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

OFF

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

OFF

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

OFF

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Training at Power Training Complex Grounds

10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Last 15 minutes open to media)

