CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union return to MLS action this Saturday when they take on Eastern Conference rival D.C. United at Talen Energy Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on 6abc with Dave Leno and Tommy Smyth on the call.

This will be the third and final meeting between these two clubs in 2017. Philadelphia and D.C. have each earned a victory over one another this season. The all-time series between these two squads is deadlocked at 8-8-4 in MLS regular season competition. Philadelphia owns an all-time home record of 6-3-0 against D.C. United. The last time the Union fell to D.C. United at Talen Energy Stadium was on May 10, 2014.

Philadelphia currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 4-7-4 and 16 points. The club is two victories shy of the red line the east. Philadelphia is coming off a 2-0 loss at Talen Energy Stadium last Sunday against New York Red Bulls. The Union were forced to play with 10 men for over 40 minutes in that contest due to a Derrick Jones red card.

A player to watch in Saturday's contest will be Chris Pontius. The nine-year veteran spent the first seven years of his career with D.C. United. Interesting comparison between his numbers there and here, through roughly the first year and a half with each club. In his first 48 appearances for D.C. Pontius recorded 3,547 minutes with six goals and four assists. Pontius has had even more success in his first two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. In his first 48 appearances for Philadelphia, Pontius has recorded 3,745 minutes with 12 goals and 12 assists. This season Pontius has recorded six assists, which has tied a career high for assists in a season, set last year.

Philadelphia Union Goalkeeper Andre Blake had a spectacular 2016 MLS campaign. Blake was awarded the 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award, finishing first in player, media and club voting. Blake was also named to MLS Best XI in 2016. Blake's credentials in 2016 have earned him a nomination for a 2017 ESPY Award for Best MLS Player.

D.C. United enters Saturday's contest with a record of 5-8-3 good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Union will need to keep an eye on Luciano Acosta. The Argentinian has been dangerous for D.C. recording four goals in 2017. Three of Acosta's four goals have been game-winning goals. D.C. is coming off an impressive midweek home victory against Atlanta United at RFK Stadium which snapped a three-match winless streak.

