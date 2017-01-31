Philadelphia Union Sign Midfielder Haris Medunjanin

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Philadelphia Union News Release





CHESTER, Pa.- Philadelphia Union have announced that they have signed midfielder Haris Medunjanin using Targeted Allocation Money to a two year deal with an option in the third year. Born in Sarajevo, SFR Yugoslavia, (now Bosnia and Herzegovina), Medunjanin appeared in the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Argentina and was part of the Netherlands under-21 team that won the 2006 tournament of the UEFA European Championship. Medunjanin will be added to the Union's roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

"We are extremely happy to add a player of Haris' caliber. Having played at the highest levels of our game, be brings both quality and experience to our midfield," Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart said. "We're anxious for Haris to join our group as we continue to prepare for the start of the season."

The veteran midfielder started his professional career with AZ Alkmaar. Medinjanin recorded four goals in 25 appearances for his first club. After his stint with AZ, Medunjanin spent time with Sparta Rotterdam on loan and then traveled to Valladolid of La Liga. After appearing in La Liga, Medinjanin appeared for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Israel Premier League for two stints.

Afterwards the midfielder appeared for Gaziantepspor of the Super Lig on loan, and then signed for the club the following season. After spending time with Deportivo La Coruña, Medinjanin returned to Maccabi where he made 56 appearances in all competitions scoring 6 goals since joining in January of last year.

At the international level Medunjanin has earned 55 caps for the Bosnian National Team while recording eight goals. In the UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, he contributed with three goals against Albania, Belarus, and Luxembourg. The midfielder led Bosnia to the second place in their group.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder Haris Medunjanin using Targeted Allocation Money on January 31, 2017. Medunjanin will be added to the Union's roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.