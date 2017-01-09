Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Jay Simpson

CHESTER, Pa.- Philadelphia Union today announced that they have signed forward Jay Simpson as a Discovery Signing using Targeted Allocation Money. A nine-year veteran, the Arsenal product comes to the Union after playing for six clubs in England and one in Thailand, totaling over 300 professional appearances in all competitions with over 75 goals to his name. Simpson will officially be added to the active roster and occupy an international roster spot upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

Simpson joins Philadelphia having most recently played for Leyton Orient in England, where, in his last full season in 2015-16, he scored 25 goals in 45 league appearances.

"Jay brings goal-scoring prowess to our team, in addition to a valuable veteran presence, as he has demonstrated with multiple clubs in England," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart. "He has played at the highest levels of club soccer, including in the Premier League, and we are excited to add a forward of his quality to our squad."

Simpson began his career in the Norwich City academy before moving to Arsenal in 1997 at the age of nine. After a successful career for Arsenal's reserve team, including a hat trick at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal's Under-18s in a FA Youth Cup match, he was loaned to Millwall, where he made his professional first team debut on September 1, 2007 in League One against Huddersfield.

He returned to Arsenal to begin the 2008-09 campaign, where he made three first team appearances for the Gunners in the League Cup, scoring two goals in the Round of 16 against Wigan (November 11, 2008). He also appeared on the bench for two UEFA Champions League fixtures.

He was loaned to fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion midway through that season, where he made 13 Premier League appearances, including his debut against Aston Villa (January 10, 2009). He scored his first Premier League goal three matches later, against Hull City (January 31, 2009).

Simpson scored 12 times on loan for Queens Park Rangers in 2009-10 before permanently joining Hull City ahead of the 2010-11 season. He scored 13 times over 86 league appearances for the Tigers over the next three years, which included an additional loan stint at Millwall. After a brief move to Buriram United in Thailand, he returned to England with Leyton Orient, where he has scored 36 times in 99 appearances in all competitions.

Name : Jay Simpson

Position : Forward

Height : 5'11"

Weight : 186

Born : December 1, 1988 in Enfield, London, England

Hometown : London, England

Citizenship : England

Previous Experience : Leyton Orient (2014-2017), Buriram United (2013-2014), Millwall (2011-2012), Hull City (2010-2013), Queens Park Rangers (2009-2010), West Bromwich Albion (2009), Millwall (2007-2008), Arsenal (2007-2010)

