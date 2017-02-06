Philadelphia Union Sign 25th Overall Pick Marcus Epps

CHESTER, Pa. (Feb. 6, 2017) - Philadelphia Union have announced that they have signed midfielder Marcus Epps. Epps was the Union's first selection in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Jan. 13 in Los Angeles, going 25th overall. Philadelphia traded up in the draft with Minnesota to acquire the 25th pick, which they would use to select Epps.

"We are thrilled to sign Marcus and have him join Philadelphia Union," Philadelphia Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart said. "Marcus impressed us over his collegiate career and has continued to show his abilities throughout this preseason. We are excited to see what he will bring to our club in years to come."

Epps, a native of Jackson, Mississippi, played collegiate soccer at the University of South Florida. In his freshman campaign, Epps appeared in all 21 matches for the Bulls, while recording his first career goal in a 2-0 victory over Western Kentucky.

In his second season with South Florida, Epps started all 20 matches, while posting three goals and two assists with eight points. Epps finished second on the club with 37 total shots and tied for second with 15 shots on goal. He was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 20, 2014.

During his junior year, Epps appeared in 20 matches while setting a career high in assists with four, which was also good for second best on the team. In his senior season, Epps recorded three goals and three assists, with nine points in 14 appearances.

Epps finished his career at South Florida with eight goals and nine assists while being named Second Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2015. The midfielder recorded 75 appearances in his collegiate career.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign midfielder and 25th overall pick of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft Marcus Epps on February 6, 2017.

Name : Marcus EppsPosition: MidfielderHeight: 6'0"Weight: 155Born: January 16, 1995 in Jackson, MississippiHometown: Jackson, MississippiCitizenship: United StatesDrafted: Selected in the Second Round (25th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on January 13, 2017Previous Experience: University of South Florida (2013-2016)

