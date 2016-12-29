Philadelphia Union Re-Sign Forward Charlie Davies

CHESTER, Pa.- Philadelphia Union have announced the re-signing of forward Charlie Davies to a one-year contract. Davies, 30, was acquired by Philadelphia from New England Revolution via trade in 2016 in exchange for General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money and the Union's natural First Round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. The Union also received New England's natural Third Round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Davies made eight appearances for Philadelphia during the 2016 campaign, while recording 81 minutes. Davies earned his first assist for the Union during his homecoming in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Aug. 13 in a 4-0 victory over New England.

"We are thrilled to have Charlie back for the 2017 season," Sporting Director Earnie Stewart said. "It will be great to have Charlie from the start with a full preseason around our club and we're looking forward to what he can bring to our team for an entire season."

Davies scored 10 goals for New England in 2015 while making 25 starts and 33 appearances for the Revolution. Davies returned to action after announcing he was diagnosed, and treated, with liposarcoma earlier in the year. He signed his first professional contract with Hammarby in 2007 and made 62 career appearances while scoring 24 goals. He then moved to Sochaux in July 2009 and made an immediate impact in eight appearances before sustaining serious injuries in a car accident on Oct. 13 in Washington, D.C., while on National Team duty for the United States. Davies resumed training with Sochaux in April of 2010 before making his heroic return to the match day roster on Dec. 19, 2010.

Internationally, Davies has earned 17 caps for the US Men's National Team, scoring four goals while adding three assists. His first goal with came Oct. 15, 2008, in a World Cup Qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago. He made a career-high 13 appearances while scoring three goals in 2009, including five appearances in final-round World Cup Qualifiers. Davies was one of only two players that year to appear in final-round qualifying, the Confederations Cup and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union re-signs forward Charlie Davies to a one-year contract on December 29, 2016.

Name : Charlie Davies

Position : Forward

Height : 5'10"

Weight : 160

Born : June 25, 1986 in Manchester, NH

Hometown : Manchester, NH

Citizenship : United States

Acquired : Acquired from the New England Revolution via trade on August 3, 2016 along with a 2018 natural Third Round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft in exchange for General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money and the Union's natural First Round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. Re-signed to a new one-year contract on December 29, 2016.

Previous Experience : Philadelphia Union (2016-present), New England Revolution (2013, 2014-2016), Randers FC (2012-2014), Sochaux (2009-2012), D.C. United (2011), Hammarby (2007-2009)

