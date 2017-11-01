Philadelphia Union Exercise 2018 Options on 11 Players

News Release

Club enters 2017-2018 offseason with 19 players currently under contract

CHESTER, Pa. (Nov. 1, 2017) - Philadelphia Union today announced that they have exercised the contract options on 11 players from their 2017 roster, while eight contracts were already guaranteed for next season, giving the club a roster that currently features 19 players under contract for the 2018 campaign.

The club picked up the options of goalkeepers Andre Blake, John McCarthy and Jake McGuire; defenders Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis and Keegan Rosenberry; and midfielders Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem and Fafa Picault.

The contracts of the following players were already guaranteed for the 2018 season: defenders Richie Marquez, Auston Trusty and Josh Yaro; midfielders Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana and Haris Medunjanin; and forwards CJ Sapong and Jay Simpson.

Simultaneously, the Union announced that they have declined the contract options of defenders Aaron Jones, Oguchi Onyewu, Ken Tribbett and Giliano Wijnaldum; midfielders Roland Alberg, Maurice Edu, Fabian Herbers and Ilsinho; and forward Charlie Davies. Additionally, defender Fabinho and midfielder Chris Pontius are both out of contract entering the offseason. Finally, the Union hold a contract option for the 2018 season on midfielder Eric Ayuk, who currently remains on loan with Swedish side Jönköpings Södra IF.

Should the Union not reach a new agreement with any player either out of contract or who has had his option declined, the following MLS roster mechanisms would apply: Alberg, Herbers, Ilsinho, A. Jones, Onyewu, Tribbett and Wijnaldum would all be all eligible for the 2017 MLS Waiver Draft; Davies, Edu and Fabinho would be eligible for the 2017 Re-Entry Process; and Pontius would be eligible for MLS Free Agency, or the Re-Entry Process, should he choose to participate.

Union Sporting Director Earnie Stewart and Union Head Coach Jim Curtin will be available via press conference at Talen Energy Stadium today at 12:00 p.m. ET to discuss these roster moves. Members of the media interested in attending should RSVP with Ryan Schwepfinger to receive the latest updates.

Members of the media not able to attend in person may join via conference call by dialing 800-582-3014 and entering the code 17252609, followed by the pound sign (#) for access to the call. Please remember to mute your line for the duration of the call, unless asking a question. Ryan Schwepfinger of Philadelphia Union Communications will moderate. Timing and availability are subject to change.

A full League list of players eligible for Free Agency, the Waiver Draft and the Re-Entry Process will be announced by MLS. For more information on the league's roster mechanisms, please click here .

After today's announcement, the Union's active roster stands as follows:

Goalkeepers (3): Andre Blake, John McCarthy, Jake McGuire

Defenders (6): Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Richie Marquez, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Josh Yaro

Midfielders (8): Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Anthony Fontana (as of 1/1/18), Derrick Jones, Haris Medunjanin, Adam Najem, Fafa Picault

Forwards (2): CJ Sapong, Jay Simpson

