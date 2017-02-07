Phantoms Weekly - Phantoms Return to PPL Center for 3 Games This

Phantoms Weekly - Phantoms Return to PPL Center for

3 Games This Week

February 7, 2017

This Week

Wednesday, February 8 (7:05 p.m.) - Binghamton Senators @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Friday, February 10 (7:05 p.m.) - St. John's IceCaps @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Presented 69 WFMZ-TV. T-Shirt Giveaway Free to First 8,500 Fans presented by Capital BlueCross, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications and Carpenters Union #167.)

Saturday, February 11 (7:05 p.m.) - St. John's IceCaps @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms

(Post-Game Autograph Session with Phantoms Players.)

Upcoming

Winners of four of their last six games and six of nine overall, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (30-13-2, 62 pts., 2nd Atlantic Division) return to action at PPL Center for the first time since the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic with a trio of games this week.

Lehigh Valley's week kicks off on Wednesday, February 8 as it welcomes the Binghamton Senators back to downtown Allentown for a 7:05 p.m. contest. Binghamton (19-23-3, 41 pts., 6th North Division) split a pair of games last weekend but enters the week having dropped four of its last five games overall. Following a 5-3 setback at home last Friday to the Hershey Bears, the Senators responded on Saturday with a convincing 6-2 triumph over the Albany Devils. Prior to Binghamton's recent skid, the Senators had claimed eight of 10 outings during a productive stretch from December 28 to January 21.

A limited number of tickets remain for Wednesday's game and can be purchased online.

The Phantoms are then back in action at PPL Center this Friday and Saturday for a two-game series with the St. John's IceCaps, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. In the midst of a six-game Pennsylvania road trip, St. John's (21-20-6, 48 pts., 3rd North Division) earned just one win in three tries over the weekend. After a 5-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, the IceCaps faltered in a pair of games at Giant Center against the Bears (5-2 loss on Saturday, 3-2 loss on Sunday). St. John's will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday before invading PPL Center this weekend. The IceCaps enter this week's action having dropped five of their last six games overall (1-4-1).

Friday's game, which is presented by 69 WFMZ-TV, features a T-Shirt Giveaway free to the first 8,500 fans in attendance presented by Capital BlueCross, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Service Electric Cable TV & Communications and Carpenters Union #167. A limited number of tickets remain for Friday's game and can be purchased online.

Saturday's contest then features one of the most highly-anticipated promotions of the season as fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a Post-Game Autograph Session with Phantoms Players. A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday's game and can be purchased online.

Phantoms By The Numbers

The Phantoms are currently the highest-scoring team in the American Hockey League averaging 3.62 goals per game. Much of Lehigh Valley's production has come in the third period where the Phantoms have produced a league-best 70 goals and are outscoring their opposition 70-38 in the final frame of regulation.

Lehigh Valley is 27-3-2 when scoring three or more goals this season. Meanwhile, the Phantoms are 28-4 when allowing three goals or fewer this year.

The Phantoms have scored at least one power play in 10 of their last 13 games. Lehigh Valley's man-advantage has produced 17 man-advantage markers during that stretch. The Phantoms lead the Eastern Conference with 52 power play conversions and their man-advantage is fourth overall (first in the Eastern Conference) at 23.6 percent.

All-Star forward Jordan Weal is currently first among Lehigh Valley skaters and second among all AHLers in total scoring with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) this season. Weal has tallied at least one point in 16 of his last 20 games overall and has produced an impressive 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) during his recent surge.

Forward Greg Carey (right) currently leads all Phantoms and is the AHL's active leader with 22 goals this season. He also leads all Lehigh Valley skaters and all AHLers with 14 power play markers this season.

Forward Chris Conner has been on a tear in recent weeks having recorded at least one point in 10 of his last 13 games. Conner has compiled an impressive 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) since January 7.

Last Week

Friday, February 3: Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4 - Albany Devils 3

Andy Miele (goal, assist), Scott Laughton (goal, assist) and Colin McDonald (2 assists) all recorded multi-point outings as the Phantoms orchestrated yet another third period comeback en route to a 4-3 victory over the Albany Devils inside Times Union Center. Corban Knight (6th) and Chris Conner (12th) also found the back of the net for Lehigh Valley as the Phantoms became just the AHL's second team to reach the 30-win plateau this season.

Goaltender Alex Lyon earned the win between the pipes with a solid 28-save performance as he moved into second place among AHL netminders with 19 victories this year.

Saturday, February 4: Lehigh Valley Phantoms 1 - WB/Scranton Penguins 7

Chris Conner found the back of the net for the second straight game as he converted his 13th goal of the season but it was the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins who were able to earn a 7-1 win over the Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena. With his tally, Conner moved into sole possession of third place among all Lehigh Valley skaters in scoring with 36 points as he remained red-hot offensively garnering his 13th point over the team's last 13 games.

Despite the setback, the Phantoms still hold a 2-1 mark overall in the season series with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Broadcast Coverage

Service Electric's TV2 Sports will be broadcasting live all of the Phantoms' 17 remaining regular season home games. If you can't make it out to the rink, be sure to catch all the exciting action live in HD quality with Steve Degler, Todd Fedoruk, Doug Heater and Kristi Fulkerson! Pre-game coverage begins with "Phantoms Front and Center" 30 minutes before puck drop. And don't miss "Phantoms - Breaking the Ice" every Monday from 7:00 - 7:30 p.m. throughout the season live at Chickie's & Pete's at PPL Center!

Be sure to also catch each and every Phantoms game this season live on 1470-AM WSAN, 790-AM WAEB or via the iHeartRadio app! Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all of the heart-pumping action of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey whether the team is at home or on the road. "Countdown to Faceoff" begins 45 minutes prior to puck drop.

Ticket Information

Tickets for each of the Phantoms' 17 remaining regular season home games are available now online at pplcenter.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the PPL Center Box Office [7th & Hamilton].

RISE UP! Another thrilling season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey at PPL Center is underway! Reserve your season tickets and group outings for the 2016-2017 season of Phantoms hockey today. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off their 20th Anniversary Season and are currently in their third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Established in 1996, the Philadelphia Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 20 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2017

