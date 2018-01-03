Phantoms Visit Toronto, Rochester Next Weekend

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have returned on loan defenseman James de Haas to the Reading Royals of the ECHL .

A 23-year-old blueliner from Mississauga, Ontario, de Haas is in the midst of his first professional season and has tallied one goal, seven assists and eight points in 19 games with the Phantoms. In addition, he's already produced seven total points (all assists) in just five outings with Reading.

Before starting his pro career, de Haas completed a four-year career at Clarkson University where he compiled 24 goals, 50 assists and 74 points across 149 games with the Golden Knights.

The Phantoms are back in action on Friday, January 5 when they play their first game of 2018 in a 7:00 p.m. clash at the Toronto Marlies.

