Phantoms Sign G Leland Irving to AHL Contract

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce they have signed goaltender Leland Irving to an AHL contract.

Photo courtesy Getty Images. A 29-year-old netminder from Swan Hills, Alberta, Irving is entering his 10th professional season and is coming off a year in the Finnish Elite League where he went 11-11-12 while producing a 2.18 goals-against average and 0.923 save percentage in 35 games with the KooKoo Kouvola.

A first-round selection (#26 overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Irving has appeared in 235 AHL games throughout his professional career during which time he's compiled a 105-101-16 overall record to go along with a 2.53 goals-against average and 0.908 save percentage across stints with the Quad City Flames, Abbotsford Heat, and Iowa Wild. He last appeared in the AHL with Iowa during the 2015-16 campaign where he recorded a 12-22-6 overall mark along with a 2.68 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage in 41 games with the Wild.

Irving has also appeared in 13 NHL games with the Calgary Flames during which he's compiled a 3-4-4 mark to go along with a 3.25 goals-against average and 0.902 save percentage.

Another thrilling season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey at PPL Center will be here before you know it with the Home Opener for the 2017-2018 regular season set for Saturday, October 7. Reserve your season tickets and group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!

