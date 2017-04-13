Phantoms Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs are nearly here!

And the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are proud to offer a variety of ways for fans to enjoy the most exciting hockey season of the season. Whether it's a playoff strip, group tickets or single game tickets, there's an option for every hockey fan to support the Phantoms in their quest for the Calder Cup.

Playoff strips, which include tickets to each and every Phantoms home playoff game at PPL Center, begin at just $248 for season ticket holders and $325 for the general public and offer a "Pay As We Play" option where fans can reserve tickets without payment until the games are confirmed.

Group tickets are also now available for the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs and offer the best option to enjoy the thrills of postseason hockey with friends. Contact the Phantoms office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625] to book your group outing for any of the Phantoms playoff tilts.

Finally, single game tickets, starting at just $20 each for Round 1 (Division Semifinals), are on sale now and can be purchased online at pplcenter.com or by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499].

The Phantoms are coming off their 20th Anniversary Season and are in the midst of their third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 20 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

