Phantoms Face Rival Hershey Tonight at PPL Center

News Release

D T.J. Brennan Returned to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan defenseman T.J. Brennan to the Phantoms.

A 28-year-old blueliner from Moorestown, New Jersey, Brennan is in the midst of his ninth professional season and has tallied two goals, 13 assists and 15 total points in 17 games with Lehigh Valley this year. He's coming off a season in which he paced all Phantoms in scoring with 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team for the third time in his impressive career.

A two-time Eddie Shore Award winner as the AHL's best defenseman (2013-14, 2015-16), Brennan has compiled 136 goals, 258 assists and 394 total points across 536 career AHL games in time with the Portland Pirates, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies, Rockford IceHogs and Phantoms.

The Phantoms cap their season-high six-game home stand tonight when they welcome the rival Hershey Bears to PPL Center for a 7:05 p.m. showdown . Tonight's game features a Youth Winter Hat Giveaway for the first 2,000 kids 14 and under presented by PPL Corporation. A limited number of tickets remain for tonight's game and can be purchased online HERE .

