Phantoms Clinch Berth in 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs

Lehigh Valley, PA - Calder Cup Playoffs...here we come! It's time to Rally the Valley!

As a result of this evening's 2-1 shootout win at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, clinched one of four Atlantic Division postseason berths and one of 16 coveted spots overall in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. In the midst of their 21st season overall, this is the 11th playoff appearance for the Phantoms and the club's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley in the Fall of 2014.

Through 20 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 56-49 overall mark in 105 career AHL postseason outings.

