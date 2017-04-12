Phantoms Clinch Berth in 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - Calder Cup Playoffs...here we come! It's time to Rally the Valley!
As a result of this evening's 2-1 shootout win at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, clinched one of four Atlantic Division postseason berths and one of 16 coveted spots overall in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs. In the midst of their 21st season overall, this is the 11th playoff appearance for the Phantoms and the club's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley in the Fall of 2014.
Through 20 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 56-49 overall mark in 105 career AHL postseason outings.
Playoff strips, 10-game flex packs, group tickets, and single game tickets to the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now!
Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.
Flex packs will give you the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets you want. For more information on our playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].
Individual tickets can be purchased online at pplcenter.com or by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499].
For the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter ( @lvphantoms), Instagram ( @lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).
