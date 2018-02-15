Phantoms Announce 2018 Development Hockey Camp

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce they will host a week-long Development Hockey Camp at the Steel Ice Center in Bethlehem beginning Monday, July 16 and concluding Friday, July 20.

The camp, which is open to Mite, Squirt, PeeWee and Bantam youth hockey players, will feature appearances by Phantoms' Assistant Coach Kerry Huffman along with Phantoms' Manager of Hockey Operations Bill Downey and Phantoms players.

This challenging, fun-filled camp experience will develop young players' power skating, puck handling, positioning, offensive and defensive tactics, speed training, and more.

Lunch and drinks will be provided each day and each participant will receive a special Development Hockey Camp jersey.

