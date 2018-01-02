Pfeil\\"s first goal of season comes in overtime

News Release

PENSACOLA, FL- Macon Mayhem defenseman Brandon Pfeil scored his first goal of the season, which served as the game-winning goal in the team's 4-3 overtime victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first two periods were a pair of flipped scripts that ended with the two teams being tied 3-3 going into the final period. Seth Ronsberg scored the first goal of the game, which was followed up by a Pensacola goal just minutes later. Stathis Soumelidis scored with 1:07 left in the first to retake the lead. Jake Trask and Chris Izmirlian we're given the assists on the goal. After a pair of Ice Flyers goals in the second period, Trask and Izmirlian helped Soumelidis score with 1:37 left in the second period to tie the game.

No goals were scored in the third period, and the Mayhem went to overtime for the second straight night. In overtime, Brandon Pfeil scored his first goal of the season to give the Mayhem the 4-3 victory over Pensacola.

NOTABLE STATS

After five straight starts for Greg Dodds, Troy Passingham started against the Ice Flyers. The Mayhem were outshot 49-28, and Passingham stopped 46 of the 49 shots he faced. In his last two games against Pensacola, he has 94 saves on 101 shots.

Chris Izmirlian led the Mayhem with three points tonight and extended his point streak to four games. He has played four games for the Mayhem, tallying at least one point in each game. He has one goal and six assists in four games.

Jake Trask tallied two assists, extending his point streak to eight games. Over the eight games, he has six goals, eight assists and 14 points. He now has 13 goals, 16 assists and 29 points this season.

SEASON UPDATE

Macon Mayhem: 12-6-4 (28 points)

Pensacola Ice Flyers: 17-4-2 (36 points)

BACK IN ACTION

The Mayhem return home on Thursday, January 4th to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

