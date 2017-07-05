Peter\\"s Three-Hit Effort Not Enough in 8-2 Defeat

News Release

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Jake Peter continued his hot second half, with a three-hit effort on Tuesday night against the Jackson Generals, but it wasn't enough as the Barons fell 8-2 in a rain shortened seven innings.

4,270 fans came out to The Ballpark at Jackson for an Independence Day celebration as Michael Kopech started the game against Brad Keller.

The Barons got off to a quick start off of Keller, with both Eddy Alvarez and Peter reaching on singles to lead of the first. Alvarez would come around to score on a Mason Robbins sac fly to stake the road team to a 1-0 victory after one.

After holding the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second, the Generals would get to Kopech, piling up five runs over the next three innings against the Barons' righty. Evan Marzilli capped off a two-run rally in the second with an RBI single to put the Generals on top 2-1.

In the third, Jackson mounted another two-run rally, on the strength of RBI doubles from Victor Reyes and Kevin Cron, and knocked Kopech out of the game in the fourth after a pair of walks led to Galli Cribbs knocking in one with a single off of reliever Thaddius Lowry.

Kopech would end his night tossing 3.1 innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs, while walking four and striking out four.

While a sixth inning Courtney Hawkins RBI single got the Barons to within 5-2, the Generals immediately extended the lead to 8-2. Evan Marzilli tripled home one in the bottom half of the sixth and Cron blasted his 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot off of Jake Johansen in the seventh.

After Cron's home run, however, the rain started to pick up and the game was called after a 34 minute delay. Keller got the win, going 5.2 innings, while surrendering only two runs. Jared Miller picked up his second save of the season, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings to end the game.

Peter led the Barons offensive charge, going 3-for-3, while raising his season average to .262 in the process.

