Peters Stellar as 'Blades Conquer Gladiators 4-1

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





DULUTH, GA - Curt Gogol, Brant Harris, Jake Baker, and Dalton Smith each scored a goal while Anthony Peters made 36 saves to lead the Florida Everblades (30-9-2-2, 64 pts) to a 4-1 victory over the rival Atlanta Gladiators (17-20-6-1, 41 pts) Friday night at the Infinite Energy Arena. The win also gives the Everblades a 13-point lead for the top spot in the South Division standings.

While the first period was a scoreless one for both sides, the frame was clearly controlled by the Gladiators. Outshooting the Everblades 16-5 in the opening period, Atlanta dominated for most of the opening 20 minutes. However, thanks to some extremely strong play from 'Blades goaltender Anthony Peters, the Gladiators failed to convert on any of their chances.

Despite their start, the Everblades came out firing, scoring the game's opening goal just 20 seconds into the second period. Fighting his way into the attacking zone, Curt Gogol made a move towards the middle of the ice before flicking the puck towards the front of goal. Bouncing off the skates of an Atlanta defenseman, the puck deflected past Gladiators goaltender Dan Vladar and headed into the net.

Earning a quick rush into the Everblades zone, Atlanta tied the game thanks to a nice team effort in the attacking zone. Catching Florida off balance, the Gladiators gained possession and immediately rushed down into the attacking zone. Holding the puck along the boards, T.J. White sent the puck over to Tyler Murovich. Moving through the circle, Murovich cut into the slot and wristed a shot past the glove of Everblades goaltender Anthony Peters.

Wasting no time, the Everblades re-took the lead just over two minutes later off a nice offensive zone push from Brant Harris and Brendan O'Donnell. Moving quickly into the Atlanta zone, O'Donnell made a nice play to get the puck over to an onrushing Harris.

Moving through the circle, Harris let rip an amazing shot towards the opposite corner of the net. Blasting right past the glove of Dan Vladar the puck snuck under the crossbar and buried itself into the top corner of the net. Earning an assist on the play, Brendan O'Donnell extended his point streak to 13 games, tying a league high for this season.

Continuing to build momentum, the 'Blades doubled their lead off a solid shot from Jake Baker. Pressuring the Gladiators down in their zone, the Everblades cycled the puck around. Getting the puck back to the blue line, Jake Baker wound up and fired a wicked shot towards goal. Moving cleanly through traffic, the puck sailed right past a screened Dan Vladar for the goal.

Coming out for the third period, Atlanta appeared determined to try and close this game. Down by two-goals, the Gladiators were on the attack from the period's opening faceoff. Continuing to earn chance after chance, Atlanta threw everything they had at the Everblades. Despite the pressure, 'Blades goaltender Anthony Peters could not be beaten. Making highlight reel saves throughout the frame, Peters helped maintain the Everblades two-goal lead.

With the Gladiators in full attack mode, the Everblades took advantage of a right place, right time play to take a 4-1 lead. Rushing the puck down into the attacking zone, Stephen MacAulay made a nice backhanded pass that sent the puck towards goal. Receiving the pass right at the edge of the crease, Dalton Smith banged home his chance, icing the game for the Everblades.

Anthony Peters made multiple highlight reel saves and was superb throughout for the Everblades, earning the win after stopping 36 of the 37 shots he faced. Dan Vladar played well in goal for the Gladiators but does suffer the loss after allowing four goals on 31 shots.

Playing the second in a pair of games at the Infinite Energy Arena, the Florida Everblades will once again faceoff against the rival Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM or by CLICKING HERE Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, February, 10 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. - Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports pub with the purchase of an adult entree.

Saturday, February, 11 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m. - Pink in the Rink night, present by Radiology Regional. The team will wear special pink jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game.

Ticket Information

Game Tickets: Everblades tickets may be purchased at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or at any Ticketmaster outlet, or online at

www.ticketmaster.com

Special Offer! Purchase any new ticket package for the 2016-17 season, and receive an Everblades jersey t-shirt and a $20 gift card from Ford's Garage! Locations include Cape Coral, Downtown Fort Myers and Miromar Outlets in Estero. We offer several tickets packages designed to help fit your budget and schedule.

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price, and you may also receive an Everblades souvenir! Group tickets are available for all home games. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825.

This release courtesy of Fort Myers Technical College & Cape Coral Technical College

The Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate

of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.