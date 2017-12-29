Peters Signs PTO with Wilkes/Barre-Scranton

December 29, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
Cyclones Backstop Receives Second AHL Call-Up of the Season
Moline, IL-Cyclones goaltender Anthony Peters has signed a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL). This marks Peters' second AHL assignment of the season, as the Penguins also pulled him up for three games from December 1-6.
The Blyth, ON, native has posted a 10-4-1-0 record with the Cyclones this season, and currently ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.34 goal-against average, and is tied for fifth with a .925 save percentage. He has won six of his last seven starts, allowing two goals or fewer in four of those contests, and has stopped 24 or more shots in 11 of his 16 games played this season.
Last season, Peters led the ECHL with 52 games played, and ranked third with 31 wins last season with the Florida Everblades. Overall, Peters posted a 31-16-1 record along with a 3.11 goals-against average and a,895 save percentage in 52 games played.
Peters' best season as a pro came during his first full pro season in 2015-16 where he had a 27-15-1 record and posted a 2.20 GAA along with a .920 SV%. He was named the Everblades' Team MVP that season, and finished fifth in League MVP voting. He made his pro debut late in the 2014-15 season, earning a 31-save shutout against Greenville.
In 116 ECHL games, Peters has amassed a record of 70-35-3-2, along with a 2.60 GAA and a .910 SV% with seven shutouts. Peters has also seen time in the AHL with the Americans along with the Charlotte Checkers.
Prior to turning pro in 2015, Peters enjoyed a successful colligate career at St. Mary's University in Canada. During his time with the Huskies, the 6-1, 195-pound netminder turned out a record of 52-27-0 to go along with a 2.58 GAA and a .911 SV%.
