Peter, Garcia Power Knights Past Clippers

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Jake Peter and Willy Garcia both homered, Carson Fulmer tossed five good innings, and the Charlotte Knights beat the Columbus Clippers by a score of 10-4 on Monday in the opening game of their four-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's third consecutive.

Appearing in his fifth game with the Knights since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham on July 19, Peter went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, the home run, and two RBIs on Monday. His solo home run in the third inning gave the Knights a 3-2 lead. They never looked back from there.

The Knights strung together a three-run third inning, highlighted by Peter's solo home run and a two-run home run from Garcia. For the night, Garcia went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, one double, one home run, and three RBIs. Both home runs came off Columbus LHP Shawn Morimando (10-6, 3.96), who was saddled with the loss. He allowed eight runs on eight hits over six innings.

Fulmer (7-6, 5.51) earned the win after he gave up four runs on seven hits over five innings. The Vanderbilt University product walked four batters and fanned five on the night. LHP Brian Clark (1.0 IP), RHP Jake Petricka (2.0 IP), and RHP Mark Lowe (1.0 IP) held the Clippers scoreless over the finale four innings.

Tyler Ladendorf also had a solid day at the plate for the Knights. Ladendorf went 3-for-4 with one run scored, two doubles, and three RBIs. Catcher Roberto Pena, who was activated off the disabled list before the game, chipped in with two RBIs. In all, the Knights tallied a total of 12 hits on the day.

The Knights will continue their four-game series against the Clippers at BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Lucas Giolito (3-9, 5.38) will get the start for the Knights against RHP Julian Merryweather (3-1, 3.95) for Columbus. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

