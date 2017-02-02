Petan Rejoins Iowa

MOLINE, Ill. (February 2, 2017) - Quad City Mallards forward Alex Petan has signed a professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Iowa Wild, the Mallards announced today.

Petan, 24, returns to Iowa for the second time in a matter of weeks. The Delta, British Columbia, native scored one goal and assisted on another in three games with the Wild after signing a PTO on January 16. Petan then rejoined the Mallards last Saturday. He has scored 13 goals and added 15 assists for 28 points in 39 games with the Mallards this season.

Last season, Petan enjoyed a stellar senior year at Michigan Tech that saw him named a Second Team All-American, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year, an All-WCHA First Team selection and a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to the best college hockey player in the nation. Petan led the Huskies to a share of the WCHA regular season title while finishing first in the conference in points (29) and goals (16). Overall, the 5' 9", 180-pound Petan led Tech in goals (18) and points (33) and also picked up 15 assists in 36 games. He signed with Iowa upon the completion of his college career and added a goal and three assists in ten late-season AHL games to his banner campaign.

Petan rang up 54 goals and 74 assists for 128 points in 155 career collegiate games. In 2014-15 he earned All-WCHA Second Team honors while helping Michigan Tech to its first NCAA tournament berth in 34 years by posting collegiate career highs in points (40) and assists (25). Petan made an immediate splash when he was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2012-13.

Before starring on the college stage, Petan played three seasons in junior ranks with the Burnaby/Coquitlam Express in the British Columbia Hockey League. Petan was named Most Valuable Player of the BCHL's Coastal Conference in 2011-12.

