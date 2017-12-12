Petan Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced forward Nic Petan has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 3.

Petan, 22, led the AHL with eight points (2G, 6A) in three games this week as the Moose went 3-0-0-0 while pushing their winning streak to nine games. Manitoba\'s week started with an 8-1 victory in Rockford on Tuesday where Petan scored a goal and assisted on the eventual game winner. Friday night in Winnipeg, the Delta, BC native racked up three assists to match a single-game career high. He was also a plus-four rating as the Moose cruised to a 7-1 win over Cleveland. The Winnipeg Jets\' 2013 second round pick wrapped up the week with another three-point (1G, 2A) performance, with all three points coming on power play goals. His first assist helped set up the game-winner, and he scored his third goal of the season to put the game away in the third period of a 4-0 victory against the Monsters. In addition to his offensive production, Petan was also a plus-five rating for the week, tied for third among AHL forwards.

