Perry Selected as League Pitcher of the Week

*KANSAS CITY, Kan.* - The American Association has announced that T-Bones right handed pitcher *Chris Perry* is the league's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 18th.

Perry, who hails from Cary, North Carolina, and played collegiately at Methodist University (Fayetteville, NC), tossed seven shutout innings, giving up just one hit and punching out nine Wichita Wingnuts, in a no decision on Monday June 12th.

The righty has been in a groove for Kansas City with 20 strike outs in his last 12 2/3 innings including 11 strike outs against Wichita on June 6th at CommunityAmerica Ballpark. The team would go on to sit down 24 via the strikeout that night breaking the old record of 22 set by Wichita on May 20, 2011 against El Paso.

Perry became the first T-Bone to strikeout at least 10 batters in a game since last August, when Jared Messer hit that mark with 10 strikeouts. For the season, Perry is 0-1 in 26 1/3 innings with 36 strikeouts for Kansas City.

Perry was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 17th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft after leading the nation with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings his Junior season at Methodist University. For the Cards, Perry reached AA Springfield last year and was listed as the 21st ranked prospect by the Viva Red Birds publication in 2015.

In 2017, Perry is making the transition from reliever to starter after appearing in 37 games for Springfield in 2016 out of the pen. He worked in 53.1 innings of relief with 60 strike outs and a 1-2 record in the Texas League. Tonight, will be his 19th start out of 149 professional games, when Perry takes the mound in the series opener with the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks. Currently, Perry has 36 strike outs on the year good for fourth in the league. The last T-Bones pitcher to grab this honor was on July 17th of 2016 when Josh Hodges was named by Pointstreak.

The T-Bones continue their 10-game homestand Monday night with the first game of a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.


