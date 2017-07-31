Perrin Delivers Biloxi a Third

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers ended the month of July with their third straight win on Monday night, beating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-2. With the win, the Shuckers are just two games back of Jacksonville and could also be just two games back of first place with a Pensacola loss.

Jon Perrin (W, 4-2) had been the victim of low run support in recent starts, but his offense came through right away with two runs in the first inning. Troy Stokes Jr. hit his second first-inning double in as many games and Angel Ortega followed with an RBI single to put the Shuckers on the board. With two outs, Clint Coulter hit a routine grounder that, after two errors by shortstop Chris Diaz, scored Ortega from first to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Stokes Jr. hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off of Jacksonville starter Trevor Richards (L, 9-6) to extend the lead to three runs. Richards didn't allow a hit over the next 4.1 innings, but the damage was done.

Perrin worked with the run support and delivered another quality start, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits in his first win in July. He was relieved by Nick Ramirez, who coaxed a line drive double play to escape a jam in the seventh.

In the eighth, Johnny Davis beat out an infield single and stole his 31st base of the season to tie former teammate Mauricio Dubon for the Southern League lead. Davis closed out an impressive July by going 2-for-4 at the plate on Monday and closed the month batting .315 with 10 stolen bases.

Two recently-returned relievers finished off the game, as Forrest Snow and Matt Ramsey (S, 21) each delivered scoreless innings to give the Shuckers a one-run win. Both pitchers were transferred from Triple-A Colorado Springs in the morning and were put to use immediately.

