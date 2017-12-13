News Release

2018 Schedule

Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) Releases 2018 Schedule

On Monday, December 11, the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), New York's premier wooden-bat summer league, officially released the schedule for 2018, its eighth season of competition.

Play is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 1.

This offseason, the PGCBL announced that it would be moving to a three-division alignment, introducing a Central Division that consists of the Adirondack Trail Blazers, Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs, Utica Blue Sox, and the league's newest franchise, the Watertown Rapids.

The East Division includes the Albany Dutchmen, Amsterdam Mohawks, Glens Falls Dragons, Oneonta Outlaws and Saugerties Stallions. The West is comprised of the Elmira Pioneers, Geneva Red Wings, Jamestown Jammers and Newark Pilots.

Each of the PGCBL's 13 franchises will play 48 games in 2018 - 24 at home and 24 on the road - with the regular season ending on July 31. The postseason dates and a playoff format will be announced by the league in the near future, as will the location of the 2018 PGCBL All-Star Game that will take place on Wednesday, July 18.

Since its inaugural season in 2011, the PGCBL has expanded its footprint across the state of New York, growing from eight to 13 franchises, many of which play in former minor league markets. In this past year's MLB First-Year Player Draft, 40 PGCBL alumni were chosen and four alums - Nick Pivetta (Glens Falls/Philadelphia), Mark Leiter, Jr. (Amsterdam/Philadelphia), Jimmy Yacabonis (Elmira/Baltimore) and Tim Locastro (Newark/Los Angeles (NL)) - made their MLB debuts during the 2017 season. PGCBL teams not only bring competitive collegiate baseball to their individual markets, but also provide much needed, affordable family fun and entertainment.

About the PGCBL

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is a 13-team summer collegiate baseball league in Upstate New York. Since its inaugural season in 2011, the PGCBL - which annually draws talent from some of the best NCAA, NAIA, and junior college programs - has quickly evolved into the premier wooden-bat league in the state of New York, while becoming one of the most widely respected summer leagues in the country. The PGCBL is affiliated with Perfect Game, the nation's largest independent amateur scouting bureau. Last year, there were more than 1,500 players in the pros who either wore the uniform of a PGCBL team or participated in a Perfect Game event. For more information, please visit www.pgcbl.com.

