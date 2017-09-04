Perez\\"s Career Day Powers Hens to Big Win

News Release

Coming off the heels of a big seventh inning comeback in last night's game, the Mud Hens never-say-die attitude came into play once again this afternoon. On the back of a career day from second baseman Juan Perez, the Mud Hens were able to down the Indians for a second straight day by a score of 9-5.

The game followed a similar script to last night early on, with the Mud Hens going scoreless throughout the top half of the first inning. Following an error on the second baseman Juan Perez in the bottom of the first, the Indians piled it on and closed out the inning with four runs.

John Hicks grounded out in the second inning to end his perfect streak of 6-for-6 to start the season. After Efren Navarro singled to help his batting average climb even further, Bryan Holaday hit a sharp line drive that was reeled in by Indians shortstop Max Moroff to end the threat.

Bouncing back off of his 30-pitch first inning, Drew VerHagen settled in and dropped the Indians 1-2-3 in the bottom of the second, an inning that included a tremendous diving play at second base by Perez.

The Mud Hens began to scrape their way back into the game in the top of the third, as Brendan Ryan singled with one out and Alex Presley walked to set the table for Perez. Perez held up his end of the bargain with a single to center field that scored Ryan to push the score to 4-1. A long fly ball by Jim Adduci looked like it would drift over the fence, but it landed harmlessly in left fielder Jose Osuna's mitt to temporarily cap Toledo's comeback bid.

VerHagen continued to find his groove in the bottom of the third with another 1-2-3 inning that was capped off by a big curveball that caught Austin Meadows looking to close out the frame. He continued that streak with three more consecutive outs in the fourth.

With VerHagen locking it down, the Mud Hens bats came alive in the top of the fifth. David Lough led off with a single and moved to third after a Brendan Ryan bunt and throwing error charged to the third baseman Gift Ngoepe. Presley took a walk to load the bases and Perez followed that up with a walk of his own to make the score 4-2.

Clay Holmes' AAA debut was over at that point and Cody Dickson came on to try to exstinguish the fire. A sacrifice fly by Adduci brought the score to 4-3 and a fielder's choice later in the inning tied it up.

Logan Kensing made his second appearance for the Hens and despite a double by Ngoepe he exited the inning unscathed. After one more out in the bottom of the sixth, he was replaced by Blaine Hardy who made his 2017 debut for Toledo.

A double followed by a wild pitch and then a sacrifice fly helped the Indians regain the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Toledo fought right back in the bottom of the seventh, as a Perez lead off single got the inning started for the Mud Hens. Jim Adduci followed up with a single of his own to push Perez to third with no outs. After a Steven Moya strikeout, Adduci was caught stealing but Perez scored on the throw to second to even the score up at 5.

Following two Blaine Hardy strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh, the Mud Hens bats came alive once again in the top of the 8th. David Lough got the festivities started with a single and Brendan Ryan moved him over with a base-knock of his own. Alex Presley loaded the bases with a walk and Perez blew the game open with a triple to make the score 8-5. After a sacrifice fly by Adduci that scored Perez, the score stood at 9-5.

Angel Nesbitt came in the bottom of the eighth and threw two scoreless innings to secure the win for the Toledo.

The Mud Hens keep momentum on their side on Monday night when they travel to Louisville to take on the Bats. William Cuevas will take the hill for Toledo. First pitch is at 6:35. =

