Perera Paces Ontario Fury to Overtime Win

The Ontario Fury, Driven by Mark Christopher Chevrolet, got a goal from Nick Perera with 3:23 remaining in overtime to beat the Dallas Sidekicks on Friday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Perera's goal, his second goal and seventh point of the game, capped off a wild night, as Ontario never trailed in the game, but had the Sidekicks tie the game eight times on the evening, the final time with 1:37, capping off a two-goal in 38-second burst that tied the game at 10 and forced the sudden death frame. In the overtime, Perera picked up the ball along the boards in front of the Fury bench and turned toward the center of the field. He spun off two defenders at the top of the penalty arc and fired past Dallas goaltender Juan Gamboa. His seven-point game is the third most points by an individual player in a game and ties the Fury team record for most assists with five. Dallas' leading scorer Cameron Brown continued his torrid season, collecting two goals and three assists and VcMor Eligwe had two goals, including the game-tying goal. It was the first time in the arena soccer era that Dallas has lost a game when scoring 10 goals. The last time a Dallas team lost when scoring 10 or more goals was in 1995. Leonardo de Oliveira had a pair of goals and an assist, while Alex Caceres had a goal and two assists for Ontario, who won consecutive games for the first time this season. The Fury return to action next Saturday, Feb. 4, against the Turlock Express at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The 6 p.m. kickoff will be the third meeting of the season between the Pacific Division rivals. Tickets for the game are on sale now at the Citizens Business Bank Arena box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. The Fury's $15 "Three-Win Pack" is still available, as fans can tickets to all remaining Fury home games, until the Fury win twice more at home. For information about the pack, go to OntarioFury.com or call 909-457-0252. Season tickets for the 2017-18 season are also available now starting at only $90 per seat. Season ticket members have the same great seat for all Fury home games, first opportunity for special events, free parking, discounts on Fury merchandise and invitations to exclusive season ticket holder events. For information, contact the Fury at 909-457-0252.

