Peoria\\"s Matt Schwegmann Named Sportstape Equipment Manager of the Year

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that Matt Schwegmann of the Peoria Rivermen is the recipient of the 2016-2017 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Sport- stape.

The winner was determined by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Schwegmann is in his first season as Peoria's full-time equipment manager after spending the past three seasons working under previous equipment manager An- drew Cohen. Schwegmann got his start in professional hockey by volunteering as the visiting team attendant for the Bloomington Blaze of the now-defunct CHL. The graduate of Peoria Notre Dame High School graduated summa cum laude from Illinois State University in 2012 with a Bach- elor of Sciences degree, majoring in Renewable Energy with a minor in Environmental Studies.

