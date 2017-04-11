Peoria\\"s Matt Schwegmann Named Sportstape Equipment Manager of the Year

April 11, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen
News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that Matt Schwegmann of the Peoria Rivermen is the recipient of the 2016-2017 SPHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Sport- stape.
The winner was determined by a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
Schwegmann is in his first season as Peoria's full-time equipment manager after
spending the past three seasons working under previous equipment manager An-
drew Cohen. Schwegmann got his start in professional hockey by volunteering as
the visiting team attendant for the Bloomington Blaze of the now-defunct CHL. The graduate of Peoria
Notre Dame High School graduated summa cum laude from Illinois State University in 2012 with a Bach-
elor of Sciences degree, majoring in Renewable Energy with a minor in Environmental Studies.
