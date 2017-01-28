Peoria Shuts Down RiverKings 3-0

News Release

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Storm Phaneuf diverted all 29 shots against and the Peoria Riverman (17-5-7) kept the Mississippi RiverKings (18-12-2) scorelss on all six power play opportunities in a 3-0 RiverKings loss on Friday Night.

The Riverman wasted no time by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Forward Michael Colantone scored on a deflected shot off of RiverKings' goalie Brad Barone to put the Riverman up 1-0 with 11:13 on the clock. Nine minutes later, the Riverman struck again. Dakota Klecha's slap shot beat Barone to give Peoria a 2-0 lead on the power play.

While the teams skated a scoreless second, the Riverman would strike again in the third period. On the power play, wingman Alec Hagaman tallied the Riverman's third goal on the night with a wrist shot from the slot with three minitues into the last period of regulation.

Brad Barone (11-8-2) took the loss after stopping 20 of 23 shots against, while Storm Phaneouf tallied his first win and shutout of the season after turning aside all 29 shots against.

The Peoria Riverman capitalized on two of their five chances with the extra man advantage in power play opportunities in tonight's game. The RiverKings were held scoreless on six power play attempts. ©Kori LaVire

The RiverKings hit the ice onf the road in Hunstville on Saturday, January 28th to take on the Huntsville Havoc at 3:00 p.m. Catch all the action at Old Style Bar-B-Q in Olive Branch, Mississippi. For details or ticket information, call 662-342-1755 or visit RiverKings.com

