Pensacola's Shayne Morrissey Named Warrior Player of the Week

February 6, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Shayne Morrissey of the Pensacola Ice Flyers is the Warrior Player of the Week for January 29-February 4.

Morrissey scored four goals, added three assists and was +6 in leading Pensacola to a two-game sweep of the Evansville Thunderbolts to maintain their hold on first place in the SPHL-standings.

On Friday, the St. John's, NL native scored two goals and set up two others as the Ice-Flyers rallied from a 3-2 deficit to down Evansville 9-5. The following night, Morrissey scored twice as part of a five-goal second period outburst and added an assist in Pensacola's 8-2 win over the Thunderbolts.

Acquired on waivers from Huntsville on January 3, Morrissey has recorded eight points in 12 games since joining the Ice Flyers. Morrissey played the previous four seasons at Neumann University, where he was a three-time ECAC West All-Academic team selection majoring in Business Administration with a minor in Mathematics.

Also Nominated: Charlie Millen, Birmingham (1-1-0, 2.88 gaa, 0.913 save%), Patrick Spano, Fayetteville (1-0-1, 1.44 gaa, 0.966 save%), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (2 gp, 3g, 2a, hat trick, shg, gwg), Kristaps Nimanis, Knoxville (2 gp, 1g, +4), Ryan Salkeld, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +5, shg), Devin Mantha, Mississippi (2 gp, 2g, 2a, shg), Alec-Hagaman, Peoria (2 gp, 2g, 2a, gwg) and Matt Beer, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3, shg)

