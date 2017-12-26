Pensacola\\"s Gordon Defiel Named Warrior Player

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Gordon Defiel of the Pensacola Ice Flyers is the Warrior Player of the Week for December 18-24.

Defiel went 2-0-0, posting an 2.50 goals against average and .934 save percentage as he led the Ice Flyers to a pair of road wins and helped Pensacola open up a four-point lead in the SPHL-standings.

On Friday, the Stillwater, MN native stopped 36 of 37 shots, including 18 in the second period, as Pensacola defeated Macon 2-1. The following night, the rookie netminder made 35 saves as the Ice Flyers went to Southaven and took a 6-4 decision from the Mississippi RiverKings.

Since signing with Pensacola on November 27, Defiel has gone 6-0-1 and ranks second among SPHL goaltenders with a 2.12 goals against average and .926 save percentage. Defiel played the previous three seasons at Lake Superior State University, where as a sophomore he was named to both the NCAA (WCHA) All-Academic and NCAA (WCHA) Third All-Star Teams.

Also Nominated: Dylan Clarke, Evansville (2 gp, 3g, gwg), Danny Smith, Huntsville (1 gp, 1g, 2a, +2), Eliot Grauer, Knoxville (1 gp, 1g), Gred Dodds, Macon (1-1-0, 1.52 gaa, .947 save%), Dillon Fox, Missis- sippi (2 gp, 3g, 1a, gwg), Ben Oskroba, Peoria (2 gp, 1g, 3a, +3) and Steve Mele, Roanoke (2 gp, 2g, +2)

