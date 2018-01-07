Pensacola\\"s Gordon Defiel Named STX Player of the Month

Pensacola Ice Flyers

January 7, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers

News Release

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Gordon Defiel of the Pensacola Ice Flyers is the STX Player of the Month for December.

Defiel went 8-0-1, posting a 1.77 goals against average, a .939 save percentage

and one shutout as he led the Ice Flyers to first place in the SPHL standings

before earning a call-up to the ECHL\'s Orlando Solar Bears on December 30.

For the month, Defiel allowed one or fewer goals in five of his nine appearances

and two or fewer goals on six occasions.

Defiel currently leads all SPHL goaltenders with a 1.77 goals against average and

