Pensacola\\"s Gordon Defiel Named STX Player of the Month

January 7, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers
News Release
PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Gordon Defiel of the Pensacola Ice Flyers is the STX Player of the Month for December.
Defiel went 8-0-1, posting a 1.77 goals against average, a .939 save percentage
and one shutout as he led the Ice Flyers to first place in the SPHL standings
before earning a call-up to the ECHL\'s Orlando Solar Bears on December 30.
For the month, Defiel allowed one or fewer goals in five of his nine appearances
and two or fewer goals on six occasions.
Defiel currently leads all SPHL goaltenders with a 1.77 goals against average and
