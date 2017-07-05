Pensacola Falls to Biloxi

News Release

BILOXI, Miss., - Pensacola Blue Wahoos third baseman Nick Senzel smacked a two-out single to left field that scored left fielder Tyler Goeddel with the go ahead run in the eighth inning Wednesday at MGM Park.

But that 4-3 lead was short lived as the Biloxi Shuckers scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth on back-to-back homers by right fielder Michael Choice and left fielder Clint Coulter that helped their ballclub rally for a, 6-4, victory over Pensacola.

The game featured the start of Rookie Davis, who is coming back from an injury. Davis pitched for the Blue Wahoos last season. For the Reds, Davis was 1-2 with a 7.58 ERA in five starts with Cincinnati this year.

Davis is returning from a back injury he suffered pitching for Triple-A Louisville Bats, where he was 0-0 in two starts with a 4.00 ERA.

On Wednesday, Davis pitched 4.2 innings and gave up four runs to Biloxi on six hits a walk and four strikeouts. He was replaced after getting the first two outs of the fifth inning but then allowed an infield single to Biloxi center fielder Johnny Davis, followed by an RBI double by second baseman Blake Allemand that tied the game, 3-3. Pensacola right-hander Davis then walked catcher Jacob Nottingham and was lifted for Blue Wahoos reliever Alex Powers after throwing 66 pitches.

In the second inning, Davis gave up a two-run homer to right field to first baseman Dustin DeMuth that put the Shuckers ahead, 2-0. DeMuth also doubled and led Biloxi by going 3-4 in the game.

Pensacola, though, went ahead, 3-2, in the fourth inning when second baseman Shed Long hit a two-out, three-run homer to right field that also scored Senzel and first baseman Gavin LaValley. Long's first Double-A home run came off Biloxi reliever Josh Uhen. For the High-A Daytona Tortugas, Long had 13 homers in 247 at bats.

Biloxi reliever Matt Ramsey entered the game in the ninth and gave up a double to Pensacola right fielder Aristides Aquino but got out got out of the inning for his 20th save of the year, which leads the Southern League.

Pensacola dropped to 6-7 in the second half and 46-37 overall. Biloxi improved to 7-6 and 43-39 overall

