Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Cox Communications Enhance Fan Experiences

News Release

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Cox Communications today announce exciting new technology enhancements at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The upgrades are designed to add to the overall fan experience of attending a Blue Wahoos game.

Cox Business has deployed stadium-wide Wi-Fi through a partnership with Cox's Hospitality Network division. The Hospitality Network from Cox is best known for large-scale Wi-Fi projects in the west such as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This cool feature will allow fans to stay connected with high-speed internet service, even when the stadium is full of fans. State of the art antennas and symmetrical speeds of up to 500 Mbps will keep fans connected while at the game.

"The Blue Wahoos are very proud to partner with Cox to enhance Blue Wahoos Stadium and our fan experience," said Blue Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith. "With the addition of the Wi-Fi, our guests will be able to share the Wahoos Life with family and friends during the game."

The Wahoos and Cox are also proud to unveil the new Cox Clubhouse, an interactive fan experience located near the press box area behind home plate. At the Cox Clubhouse, fans can visit the interactive virtual locker room where they can take selfies in their favorite virtual Blue Wahoos jersey, to share on the stadium scoreboard and on social media. In addition, fans can experience the new Contour video platform, play traditional yard games such as corn hole, and more interactive activities that are on the horizon.

"We are very excited about the Cox Clubhouse," Griffith added. "It's going to be a great addition and we can't wait to see our fans testing out the new activities we have in store for them."

"Our expanded relationship with the Blue Wahoos means wonderful new enhancements for the fans," said David Deliman, Cox Gulf Coast Market Vice President. "These new experiences only add to the great product the Wahoos already offer our community. We know the new Wi-Fi and the interactive activities in the Cox Clubhouse will help the team continue to provide one of the best fan experiences in the league as well as in our local community."

Cox and the Blue Wahoos have been working the past few months to have the new Wi-Fi and Cox Clubhouse ready for the Southern League All-Star game this week. As the eyes of the entire league turn to Pensacola for the game, it will be another opportunity to showcase why Blue Wahoo Stadium is one of the best venues in baseball.

