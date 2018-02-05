Penn State-Lafayette Baseball Game to be Played at Coca-Cola Park

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will open Coca-Cola Park to a pair of Division-I Pennsylvania colleges this spring. The park will host Lafayette's April 25 home baseball game against Penn State, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. This will mark the first time Coca-Cola Park has played host to either team or any Division-I college baseball game.

"We're excited to welcome Penn State, Lafayette and both teams' fans and alumni to Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "Regardless of where your allegiance falls, it's a unique opportunity to watch major college baseball in Minor League Baseball's most visited ballpark since 2008."

This season is the third in a row that the teams have matched up. Last year's game was a 9-2 victory for the Nittany Lions in University Park.

For the 2018 return fixture, the Leopards will make Coca-Cola Park their home venue for one evening.

"The Lafayette Baseball Program is very excited to have the opportunity to play Penn State University at Coca-Cola Park," said Lafayette Head Coach Joe Kinney. "Playing in a Triple-A ballpark that is consistently rated one of the best minor league venues in the country will provide our student-athletes a unique experience to play an opponent from the Big 10 Conference. This will be a great event for our alumni, family, and friends to gather and support the Leopards."

Penn State Head Coach Rob Cooper calls this game an "amazing opportunity," not only for his players, but also for Lehigh Valley-area Penn State fans.

"The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs is one of the premier minor league facilities in the country," Cooper said. "We are extremely grateful to Kurt Landes and the IronPigs staff for helping this game become a reality. What a great opportunity to play in front of our Lehigh Valley-based Penn State alumni!"

