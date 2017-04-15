April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Calder Cup chase kicks off next weekend
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Providence Bruins announced the schedule for their first round match-up in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series is set to begin on Friday, Apr. 21 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The Penguins' first postseason home game will take place on Thursday, Apr. 27.
The Penguins' first round schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, Apr. 21 - W-B/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Game 2 - Sunday, Apr. 23 - W-B/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Game 3 - Thursday, Apr. 27 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
*Game 4 - Friday, Apr. 28 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
*Game 5 - Sunday, Apr. 30 - Providence at W-B/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Individual game tickets for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home playoff games go on sale this coming Monday, April 17, at 10am, and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, through all Ticketmaster outlets, or by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Penguins postseason ticket packages, which include tickets to every home contest during the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs, are on sale now. With the purchase of a postseason ticket package, fans will receive a $6 food/merchandise voucher for every home game in the playoffs, as well as their same seat guaranteed. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fans can secure their seats for every home game on the Cup run by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
- penguins -
